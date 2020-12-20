Roy Keane sends message to Man United star during 6-2 win over Leeds United

Roy Keane praised Scott McTominay for the impressive goal he scored to set Manchester United on their way to a rampant 6-2 win over Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Red Devils headed into the game looking to make it back to back wins in the top flight after their 3-2 victory at Sheffield United last week.

The Red Devils started the game brightly and McTominay gave the home side the lead in the second minute when he drilled home a low shot into the bottom corner.

McTominay then made it 2-0 moments later when he latched onto Anthony Martial’s pass and fired his shot home.

Bruno Fernandes then made it three for the hosts and Victor Lindelof finished from close range to make it 4-0, before Liam Cooper pulled one back for the visitors before the break.

Daniel James then fired home a fifth for the Red Devils with a low finish after being found by McTominay in the 66th minute, before Fernandes netted a penalty in the 70th minute after Martial was brought down in the box.

Stuart Dallas then netted a second consolation goal for Leeds United with an impressive strike.

Speaking at half-time, Manchester United legend Keane explained why he was so impressed by McTominay’s opening goal.

Keane said on Sky Sports: “Well, they [Man United] were certainly quick out of the blocks. Brilliant start.

“It’s Fernandes again [with the assist], nice weight of pass, lovely sweet strike [from McTominay]. Beautiful.

“There were no Leeds players around him in the first minute of the game – but he still has to finish it. Lovely strike. What a start.”

Manchester United, who moved up to third place in the table, will take on Everton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

