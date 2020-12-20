Gary Neville praises ‘outstanding’ Man United star during 6-2 win over Leeds United

Gary Neville praised the “outstanding” Scott McTominay after the midfielder produced a man of the match display to help Manchester United claim a 6-2 win over Leeds United.

Manchester United headed into the game knowing that a win would move them up into third place in the Premier League table.

The Red Devils started very strongly and Scott McTominay scored twice in the first three minutes with two composed finishes to put Manchester United in a commanding position.

Bruno Fernandes then made it 3-0 in the 20th minute, before Victor Lindelof added a fourth for United in the 37th minute.

Leeds United pulled a goal back before half-time thanks to Liam Cooper’s effort, but Daniel James swept home a fifth for Manchester United in the 66th minute, before Bruno Fernandes’ penalty made it 6-1.

The visitors then netted their second consolation goal of a frantic game in the 73rd minute when Stuart Dallas fired home an excellent strike.

Speaking during commentary on Sky Sports during the second half, Neville said: “Scott McTominay has been outstanding today, he really has.

“He’s emerging. He’s growing. He’s certainly somebody who I think that when the bigger games come around, he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] picks him alongside Fred. He trusts them both with Fernandes in front.”

Reflecting on the game as a while, Neville added: “I just think this the most I’ve seen a Manchester United team enjoy a football match for a long time.

“From the very first seconds of the game, they just played very confidently.”

Manchester United will return to action on Wednesday night with a League Cup quarter-final clash against Everton.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip