Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Alex Telles ahead of Aston Villa clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down injury fears surrounding Alex Telles ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day on Friday night.

The Brazil international had to be substituted at half-time of Manchester United’s 1-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

Luke Shaw replaced Telles at the start of the second half despite the summer signing touching the ball more times than any other player in the first half.

The 28-year-old Telles has struggled to secure a regular run in the Manchester United starting XI since his move to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Telles has made five starts and one substitute appearance in the English top flight so far this term, making one assist.

The Brazilian defender has been unable to dislodge Shaw as Manchester United’s first-choice left-back despite his big-money move.

Speaking at his post-match media conference after Manchester United’s close-fought 1-0 win over Wolves on Tuesday night, Solskjaer confirmed that Telles’ substitution was a tactical decision.

“It was a shift in positions [Luke Shaw on for Alex Telles] and a different dynamic,” Solskjaer said.

“Alex should be okay [after being subjected to one heavy tackle].”

Manchester United signed Telles in a £15.4m deal from FC Porto in the 2020 summer transfer window to provide more defensive cover at the back in the 2020-21 season.

Telles scored 26 times in 195 games in all competitions during a five-season stint at FC Porto.

Manchester United will take on Aston Villa at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day.

