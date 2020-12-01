Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on David De Gea

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is hopeful Man United goalkeeper David De Gea will be fit to face PSG on Wednesday night

The Sport Review
By The Sport Review
Tuesday 1 December 2020, 08:30 UK
David De Gea
David De Gea (Photo: The Sport Review)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is optimistic that David De Gea could face Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Spain international had to be replaced at half-time after De Gea suffered a knee injury in his attempts to keep out James Ward-Prowse’s brilliant free-kick which gave Southampton a commanding 2-0 lead at half-time.

Dean Henderson replaced De Gea for the second half and the former Sheffield United loanee managed to keep a shutout for the second 45 minutes to give Manchester United a springboard to complete a 3-2 comeback.

The English shot-stopper has been itching for a chance to prove his worth to the Manchester United team after Henderson earned rave reviews for his performances at Sheffield United last season.

Henderson will be hoping to get a sustained run in the Manchester United first-team after the 23-year-old had been linked with a potential loan move in the January transfer window.

But Solskjaer is hopeful that De Gea will be available to line up between the sticks for Manchester United’s clash against PSG on Wednesday night.

“[It is] a knock just above the knee, so hopefully he’ll be OK for Wednesday, but we don’t know,” Ole told MUTV.

“Let’s have a little scan or check tomorrow [Monday], but Dean came on and looked very assured.”

Manchester United are sitting at the top of their Champions League group but only three points ahead of PSG and RB Leipzig.

Solskjaer’s side will make the trip to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

