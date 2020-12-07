Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update ahead of RB Leipzig clash

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani suffered slight knocks in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils made the trip to the English capital on Saturday in search of a fourth successive Premier League victory after Manchester United lost 3-1 to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

Manchester United were behind in the first half after Tomas Soucek broke the deadlock before the 20-time English champions mounted a second-half comeback for the second successive Premier League game.

Paul Pogba levelled the Premier League clash with a fine finish in the 65th minute before Mason Greenwood edged Manchester United into a narrow lead. Marcus Rashford’s goal then secured three points 12 minutes from time.

Solskjaer’s side need to secure a point against RB Leipzig in Germany on Tuesday night in order to book their place in the Champions League knockout stage after squandering a commanding position in Group E.

Cavani had to be replaced by Rashford at half-time before Martial was substituted for Juan Mata in the 62nd minute at the London Stadium.

Speaking at his post-match media conference, Solskjaer confirmed that Cavani and Martial suffered injury scares in Manchester United’s 3-1 win at West Ham.

“We lost him [Martial] and Edinson – hopefully not too bad, but they couldn’t carry on and there’s a game already on Tuesday,” Solskjaer said. “That’s going to be the season this year.

“It’s going to be a season where we have to do without players. I’m just glad that we’ve got the subs that we have. They’re not bad ones [the injuries], hopefully.

“We’ll do some scans and hopefully they’ll be available soon.”

Manchester United will take on Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig on Tuesday night before Solskjaer’s men host bitter rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

