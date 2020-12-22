Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives latest Man United injury update on Scott McTominay

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Scott McTominay suffered a suspected groin injury in Manchester United’s 6-2 win over Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

The Scotland international scored twice in the opening three minutes to help Manchester United make a perfect start to the Premier League clash.

Bruno Fernandes netted twice alongside goals from Victor Lindelof and Daniel James in a dominant performance from the home side.

McTominay was substituted in added time at the end of the Premier League clash with a suspected groin problem.

Manchester United will take on Everton in their League Cup quarter-final clash at Goodison Park on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will travel to second-placed Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day in the top of the table clash.

Speaking at his post-match media conference about McTominay’s injury concern, Solskjaer provided an update on the Scottish midfielder.

“It seems like a groin issue,” Solskjaer said. “Hopefully it won’t be too long. He’s not had any muscle injuries before so we don’t know how quickly he will recover.”

McTominay has scored two goals and has made an assist in 11 games in the Premier League this season.

On Luke Shaw’s absence for the visit of Leeds, Solskjaer revealed that the left-back was passed it ahead of their 6-2 win.

Solskjaer added: “Luke has been ill for a few days and was only passed fit this morning. He didn’t train yesterday.”

The Scottish midfielder has established himself as a regular in the Manchester United team since Solskjaer’s appointment as Jose Mourinho’s replacement in December 2018.

Manchester United will take on Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Boxing Day before Solskjaer’s side end 2020 with a home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip