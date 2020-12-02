Garth Crooks has hailed Bruno Fernandes after the Manchester United star inspired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a 3-2 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Red Devils appeared to heading for their fourth Premier League defeat of the 2020-21 season after Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse got on the score-sheet in the first half.

Solskjaer brought on summer signing Edinson Cavani at half-time and the Uruguay international teed up Fernandes to halve the deficit after the Portuguese playmaker managed to turn on the ball in the box and produce a clinical finish.

The 26-year-old turned provider in the 74th minute when the former Sporting Lisbon midfielder picked out Cavani with a superb cross to allow the Uruguayan forward to glance a header past Southampton shot-stopper Alex McCarthy.

Cavani completed the comeback in the third minute of added time at St Mary’s when the 33-year-old managed to stoop low to guide Marcus Rashford’s cross into the net.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks was particularly impressed with Fernandes after his role in Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

“Had it not been for the determination of Bruno Fernandes, Manchester United would be licking their wounds,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The Portugal international was yet again United’s inspiration, leading an impressive comeback at Southampton.

“With five minutes left there was only one team that was going to win this match, and it wasn’t the home side. The more the Saints started to run out of steam, the more United began to pile on the pressure.

“If United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer can get Paul Pogba in the right frame of mind and playing with Fernandes and Edinson Cavani, anything is possible.”

Fernandes has scored seven times and has made three assists in nine games in the Premier League this season.

The Portuguese midfielder has netted a remarkable 22 goals in 36 games in all competitions since £47m move to Manchester United from Sporting Lisbon in January 2020.

Manchester United will host Ligue 1 side Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

