Paul Scholes has credited Bruno Fernandes for “totally transforming” the Manchester United team since his move to Old Trafford after their 2-2 draw with Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils were looking to close the gap on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC at the top of the table ahead of the Reds’ clash against West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

Manchester United broke the deadlock in the 23rd minute when Marcus Rashford slotted a finish past Kasper Schmeichel after Fernandes’ through-ball split the Leicester defence.

The Foxes were level at half-time when Harvey Barnes produced a clinical finish from outside the penalty area to score his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Edinson Cavani in search of a winner and the Uruguay international provided a pass for Fernandes to net what looked like being the decisive goal.

However, Manchester United were unable to see out the final 11 minutes and Jamie Vardy equalised with five minutes left to play thanks to a big deflection off Axel Tuanzebe.

Fernandes became the first Portuguese player to score 10 goals in a Premier League season since Cristiano Ronaldo after his impressive display at the King Power Stadium.

Former Man United midfielder Scholes hailed the impact of Fernandes following his goal and assist at Leicester.

“It’s ridiculous really, how well he is doing. We knew he’d make a big difference to the team when he came in,” Scholes told BT Sport.

“Before he came, Manchester United struggled to create chances despite keeping the ball well. They couldn’t create chances or score goals.

“He has totally transformed the team.”

Manchester United dropped points for the first time on the road in the Premier League this season with their 2-2 draw at Leicester.

The Red Devils will host Wolves in their final game of the calendar year at Old Trafford on Tuesday night.

