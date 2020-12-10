‘Bottles it’: Paul Scholes slams Man United star’s display in 3-2 loss at RB Leipzig

Paul Scholes has slammed David De Gea’s performance as Manchester United crashed out of the Champions League on Tuesday night following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig.

The Spain international wasn’t named in Ole Gunnar Solskjar’s starting XI for Manchester United’s 3-1 win against West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday evening due to an injury concern.

Manchester United second-choice goalkeeper Dean Henderson impressed in the Manchester United goal to help Solskjaer’s side to secure three points against the Hammers in the English capital.

The Red Devils manager opted to restore De Gea to his starting line-up for the trip to Germany on Tuesday night as Manchester United looked to avoid defeat to ensure a place in the last 16.

Angelino and Amadou Haidara scored in the opening 13 minutes to put RB Leipzig in control of the Champions League clash before De Gea made a tame attempt to confront Justin Kluivert for the home side’s third goal in the 69th minute.

Manchester United rallied in the final 10 minutes after Bruno Fernandes netted from the penalty spot and Paul Pogba scored an 82nd-minute goal – but RB Leipzig managed to hold on.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes was not impressed with De Gea’s attempts to deny Kluivert for the German side’s third goal in the Champions League fixture on Tuesday night.

“He bottles it, doesn’t he?” Scholes told BT Sport after the game.

“Basically he’s scared of getting himself hurt. It should never go across the box.

“[Harry] Maguire looks wooden, stiff but De Gea as a goalkeeper has to come out and make himself as big as he can. Yes, you might get injured but he turns his back away. It’s criminal.”

Manchester United will take on bitter rivals Manchester City in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

