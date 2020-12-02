Garth Crooks hailed the impact of Edinson Cavani after the veteran Manchester United striker inspired a 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Uruguay international completed a move to Manchester United on a free transfer on the final day of the 2020 summer transfer window to add more depth to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s attacking football.

The Manchester United boss has used the 33-year-old sparingly so far this season given that Cavani hasn’t played regular football at the top level since being released by Paris Saint-Germain earlier this year.

Cavani had made four Premier League appearances from the bench before Solskjaer opted to bring on the summer signing at half-time of their Premier League clash at St Mary’s.

The former Napoli man teed up Bruno Fernandes to halve the deficit after Jan Bednarek and James Ward-Prowse scored twice for the Saints in the first half.

Cavani managed to steer a header past Saints goalkeeper Alex McCarthy after Fernandes picked out the South American forward with a brilliant cross in the 74th minute.

The summer signing completed a man-of-the-match performance with a 93rd-minute winner when Cavani glanced a header past the Southampton goalkeeper.

BBC Sport pundit Crooks hailed Cavani’s impact at Manchester United after their thrilling 3-2 victory.

“Whatever your thoughts about United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, he’s quite decisive about his substitutes,” Crooks told BBC Sport.

“The introduction of Edinson Cavani against Southampton was decisive. From the moment Mason Greenwood left the field and Cavani came on, United looked a different proposition up front.

“The link-up play between Marcus Rashford and the former Napoli and Paris St-Germain forward sealed an impressive comeback for United. Southampton paid the price for their lack of ruthlessness.”

Cavani has scored three times and has made one assist in five substitute appearances for Manchester United in the Premier League so far this season.

The Uruguayan forward could face his former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip