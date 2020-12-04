Michael Owen has urged Manchester United to get rid of Fred after his sending off in Wednesday night’s 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain.

The 27-year-old Brazil international endured a night to forget after Fred was booked for pushing his head towards Leandro Paredes in the first half before he was sent off for a foul on Ander Herrera in the second half.

Fred received heavy criticism on social media after Manchester United lost 3-1 to PSG following goals from Neymar and Marquinhos at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s hopes of reaching the Champions League knockout stage hang in the balance given that Manchester United, PSG and RB Leipzig are all level on nine points.

Manchester United will have to make the trip to RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture.

Fred was the subject of criticism from former Manchester United captain Roy Keane at the weekend after the Brazilian midfielder conceded a sloppy free-kick which led to James Ward-Prowse’s goals in a 3-2 win at Southampton last weekend.

Former Liverpool FC striker Owen believes Manchester United should get rid of Fred following his poor performances in recent weeks.

“Mistakes all around really,” Owen told BT Sport on Wednesday night.

“It [the clash with Paredes] was a red card. You’re a grown man, you don’t need to do a petulant thing like that to put your team at risk.

“If I was a manager, and one of my players did that, he would never play for me again. It’s pathetic.

“Overall you have to blame Fred but also Solskjaer. The manager has to protect him and the team in that situation so they’re both to blame.”

Fred moved to Manchester United from Shakhtar Donetsk in a £47m deal in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian has netted three times in 87 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Manchester United will make the trip to West Ham United in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip