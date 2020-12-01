‘Lazy’: Roy Keane slams 27-year-old despite Man United’s 3-2 win

Roy Keane has slammed Fred’s “lazy” and “sloppy” display in Manchester United’s 3-2 comeback win against Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Red Devils were trailing 2-0 at half-time after James Ward-Prowse picked out Jan Bednarek from a corner to break the deadlock before the Southampton captain scored a brilliant free-kick despite David De Gea’s best efforts to keep the set-piece out.

Fred was at fault for conceding the free-kick after a sloppy challenge as the Brazil international struggled against the Southampton midfield in the opening 45 minutes.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer brought on Edinson Cavani at half-time and the Uruguayan’s cross found Bruno Fernandes in the Southampton area to equalise for the visitors.

The Portuguese playmaker picked out Cavani to equalise for the Red Devils with a glancing header before the 33-year-old ducked down low to steer Marcus Rashford’s cross past Alex McCarthy.

Speaking to Sky Sports at half-time of Manchester United’s 3-2 win against Southampton, former Red Devils captain Keane didn’t hold back in his assessment of Fred.

“I’d be more critical of Fred – Fred giving away the free-kick,” Keane said.

“I still don’t expect my goalkeeper to be beaten from there, I really don’t. It’s a fantastic set-piece, the pace he gets on it, the accuracy – he’s certainly one of the best in Europe at the moment from that situation.

“I’d be disappointed with my goalkeeper, but I’d be more disappointed with Fred for being really lazy and really sloppy. Giving away free-kicks in that area is like giving away a penalty.

“From United’s point of view, they’d have been told to not give daft free-kicks away.

“Corners can happen, obviously, you’ll take that, but the free-kick, if you look at Fred closely, I’ve been criticising him for years. My eyes don’t lie to me. Really poor decision, really lazy.”

Manchester United signed Fred in a £47m deal from Shakhtar Donetsk in the 2018 summer transfer window.

The Brazilian midfielder has scored three goals in 86 games in all competitions over the past three seasons.

Manchester United will host Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night before the Red Devils make the trip to West Ham in the Premier League next weekend.

