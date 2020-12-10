Paul Scholes questions Harry Maguire’s comments after Man United defeat

Paul Scholes has criticised Harry Maguire for his post-match interview after Manchester United lost 3-2 to RB Leipzig and exited the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils made the trip to Germany knowing that a win or a draw would be sufficient to send Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side into the Champions League last 16.

However, Angelino broke the deadlock in the second minute before Amadou Haidara extended the home side’s lead 11 minutes later to put RB Leipzig in control.

RB Leipzig scored their third goal in the 69th minute when Dutch forward Justin Kluivert managed to escape Maguire’s marking and squeeze a finish past David De Gea.

Manchester United rallied in the final 10 minutes thanks to Bruno Fernandes’ penalty and Paul Pogba’s goal but the Red Devils couldn’t conjure an equaliser to result in their relegation to the Europa League.

Maguire conceded in his post-match interview with BT Sport that Manchester United were poor in the opening 20 minutes.

“We started the game too slow, the first 20 minutes wasn’t good enough, we weren’t at it and they scored their two chances,” Maguire said.

Former Manchester United midfielder Scholes was shocked by Maguire’s admission, questioning the mentality of the club captain and his team-mates.

“Another worrying thing: we talk about leaders in the team, Harry Maguire’s interview,” Scholes told BT Sport after Maguire’s interview.

“He said, ‘We weren’t ready for the first 20 minutes. We weren’t at it for the first 20 minutes.’

“A big game… how can you not be up for a game? Such a tough game, coming to Germany, they should never have been in this position in the first place – but they are – and they’re not ready for the first 20 minutes?!

“I think he’s talking mentality there.”

Manchester United will compete in the Europa League round of 32 next spring following their elimination from the Champions League.

The Red Devils won Europe’s second-tier competition in 2017 under Solskjaer’s predecessor Jose Mourinho.

Solskjaer’s side will take on bitter rivals Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

