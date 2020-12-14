Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hailed Luke Shaw’s “top performance” in Manchester United’s goalless draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening.

The Red Devils secured a point in a stalemate with Pep Guardiola’s side following their 3-2 loss to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in the Champions League in midweek.

Manchester United managed to keep Manchester City at bay in a relatively uneventful Manchester derby on Saturday evening.

Shaw completed 90 minutes despite his recent return from an injury problem to help Manchester United secure a valuable point in their bid to overhaul the pacesetters at the top of the division.

Speaking at his post-match media conference at Old Trafford following Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Manchester City, Solskjaer heaped praise on Shaw for his tenacious performance.

“The reason we want more substitutes is so we can rest players, not to change the game too much,” Solskjaer said.

“We felt the need to keep those players on. I don’t think any of them really struggled.

“I was worried a bit about Luke [Shaw] because he’s been out for a while, but I thought he was excellent, his performance was absolutely top.

“If we were 2-0 up, you’d take him off for the last 20 minutes. But we needed to keep the shape.”

Shaw came through 61 minutes of their Champions League clash on Tuesday night as Manchester United were eliminated from the Uefa competition in Germany.

The 25-year-old completed four success tackles and finished with 83 per cent pass completion the Manchester derby to have a big impact from his left-back position.

Manchester United will make the trip to relegation candidates Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night before Solskjaer’s side take on Leeds United next Sunday.

Manchester United have collected 20 points from 11 games in the Premier League.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip