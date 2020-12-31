Marcus Rashford sends message to Man United about title challenge

Marcus Rashford believes Manchester United still need to grow as a team before they can consider challenging for the Premier League title.

The 20-time English champions secured a last-gasp 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford in their final game of 2020 on Tuesday night.

Manchester United struggled to find a way past a resilient Wolves defence at Old Trafford as the visitors looked to have secured a point.

However, Rashford scored a winner in the third-minute of added time when the England striker’s shot was deflected into the Wolves net.

The 23-year-old’s late winner hoisted Manchester United above Leicester City and Wolves into second place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United’s 1-0 win over Wolves put pressure on defending champions Liverpool FC at the top – with the Reds having drawn 0-0 at Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

However, Rashford was quick to play down talk of a title challenge despite Manchester United being as close as they have been to the top of the table at this stage of the season since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

“We can’t look too far ahead,” Rashford told Amazon Prime.

“We are a team that is still doing a lot of work on ourselves and to be looking at the table so early on in the season is a bit stupid of us.

“We have to take it one game at a time and if we can keep finding ways to win like this we will see where we are at the end of the season.”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013, when Ferguson led the Red Devils to their 13th top-flight crown under the club legend.

The Red Devils finished in second place under Jose Mourinho in 2018 but Manchester United didn’t challenge Manchester City for the title in that particular campaign.

Manchester United will host Aston Villa in their next Premier League fixture at Old Trafford on New Year’s Day on Friday.

