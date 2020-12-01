Neymar sends warning to PSG ahead of Man United clash

Neymar has warned his Paris Saint-Germain team-mates that the French side must improve if they want to beat Manchester United at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will host PSG from from a morale-boosting 3-2 victory over Southampton at St Mary’s on Sunday afternoon after the Ligue 1 club’s former striker Edinson Cavani scored two goals and made an assist to inspire a brilliant comeback.

PSG, on the other hand, were held to a 2-2 draw with Bordeaux on Saturday to stumble ahead of their crunch clash in the Champions League in midweek.

Manchester United were 2-1 winners against PSG in the Champions League in their opening group-stage fixture of the 2020-21 season to lay down an early marker.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are three points ahead of PSG and RB Leipzig ahead of the visit of the French side before Manchester United make the trip to Germany in their final group-stage fixture.

PSG striker Neymar warned his PSG team-mates that they need to improve if the French side want to secure a much-needed win on Wednesday night.

“We played a timid game. We managed to score goals but we missed some details,” Neymar told Canal+, as quoted by Metro.

“We have to improve because otherwise, whether in the league or in the Champions League, we have to do better. Usually we win more matches.

“If we do not manage to do that it will be complicated in the league as in the Champions League.

“We know the importance of Wednesday’s match, like the match against Leipzig, where we didn’t play well even though we won.

“On Wednesday, we will try to play our best game, to play well but we have to improve, play more as a team and be better organised otherwise it will be very difficult.”

PSG were 2-0 winners in their previous visit to Old Trafford thanks to goals from Presnel Kimpembe and Kylian Mbappe, before Manchester United were 3-1 winners in the reverse fixture to secure their place in the quarter-finals in 2018.

Manchester United have finished top of their Champions League group 15 times in 23 Uefa campaigns.

The Red Devils will take on West Ham in their next Premier League game on Saturday.

