Gary Neville predicts how long Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to improve Man United

Gary Neville has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that he has a “big seven months” to start dominating Premier League matches or the Manchester United manager will be in “trouble”.

The Red Devils settled for a goalless draw with Manchester City in the Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Saturday evening as neither side produced an inspiring performance.

Manchester United saw more of the possession that the Red Devils typically have in the past against Pep Guardiola’s side but the hosts couldn’t conjure a clearcut chance to break the deadlock.

The 20-time English champions are in contention in the Premier League title race given the unpredictability of the current campaign.

However, the Red Devils have struggled in the Premier League at Old Trafford this season, winning just one of their six home fixtures.

However, Sky Sports pundit Neville believes Manchester United will struggle to win trophies unless Solskjaer can get his players to dominate games.

“They have to start playing as a team and perform,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“[Saturday] was ‘OK’, but it’s not a tactic for Manchester United to win football matches in the long-term or to win titles. All the teams who win titles dominate football matches – dominating possession, being on the front foot and winning big matches. Ole hasn’t got Manchester United there yet and he’s been in the job two years.

“He’s got a big seven months to deliver that. If he doesn’t, he will be in trouble.

“Last season was massive, finishing third. That was a big, big moment for him. But now he has to got closer to City and Liverpool and dominate matches. I don’t see it at this moment in time. The performances I am seeing are not anywhere near good enough.

“We know him – he won’t think they are anywhere near good enough, he won’t think that first-half performance at West Ham was anywhere near the standard that will get Manchester United to a title. They’re not, they are nowhere near.”

Manchester United finished in third place in the Premier League table last season but the Red Devils ended up a long way behind champions Liverpool FC.

Although the 20-time English champions remain in contention in the top half of the table, Manchester United have already conceded 17 times in 11 games this term.

Manchester United will travel to Premier League strugglers Sheffield United on Thursday night before Solskjaer’s men host Leeds United at Old Trafford next Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip