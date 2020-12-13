Roy Keane sends warning to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about Man United silverware

Roy Keane has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United should be challenging for trophies.

Manchester United secured a goalless draw with Manchester City in the Manchester derby on Saturday evening to remain within touching distance of the top four.

Solsjkaer’s side exited the Champions League on Wednesday night following a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig when Manchester United needed just a point to reach the last 16.

Manchester United are one of the favourites to win the Europa League after being demoted to Europe’s second-tier competition following their mid-week loss in Germany.

Solskjaer led Manchester United to a respectable third-placed finish in his first full season in charge of the 20-time English champions after the Norwegian head coach replaced Jose Mourinho in 2018.

However, his former Manchester United team-mate Keane believes the Red Devils should be challenging for silverware in the near future rather than focusing on the consolation of a top-four finish.

“I think he has got to get his hands on a trophy,” Keane told Sky Sports. “There’s an obsession about getting in the top four, but l think Manchester United should be automatically doing that.

“I think by the end of the season Ole will have been in the job long enough to say do we think he is the man to get Manchester United back to challenging for titles. I still think they are behind Liverpool, Tottenham and Chelsea. But get your hands on some trophies.”

Manchester United haven’t won a trophy since Solskjaer’s predecessor Mourinho led the 20-time English champions to Europa League glory in 2017 thanks to a victory over Ajax in Copenhagen.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since Keane and Solskjaer’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge of the Old Trafford outfit.

Manchester United will travel to Sheffield United in the Premier League on Thursday night before Solskjaer’s side face Leeds United at Old Trafford next weekend.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip