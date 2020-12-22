Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Man United can challenge for the title

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils were resounding 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon after Scott McTominay and Bruno Fernandes both scored twice against the promoted side.

Manchester United hoisted themselves into third place in the Premier League table after Tottenham Hotspur suffered a 2-0 loss to Leicester City in north London before the Old Trafford clash.

The 20-time English champions are five points behind Premier League leaders Liverpool FC, although the Red Devils have played one game less than Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Manchester United are unbeaten in seven Premier League games since a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford at the start of November.

Solskjaer’s men will take on Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Boxing Day as Manchester United face a Leicester side buoyed by their victory at Tottenham.

Asked during his post-match media conference whether Manchester United can challenge for the title, Solskjaer said:

“We’re one third into the season, we’re not even at the halfway point, so the league position is not something we look at.

“We look at the improvement in the team, we look at the improvement in fitness because we knew we were going to be lagging behind in fitness, and I think it showed in the first few games but now, I think we showed we are getting a fitter and stronger team.”

Manchester United have the best away record in the Premier League this season following seven successive victories on the road.

However, the Red Devils have lost three times at Old Trafford following home defeats by Arsenal, Crystal Palace and Spurs.

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson was in charge in 2013.

