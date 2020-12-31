Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives verdict on Man United’s title prospects

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has played down talk of Manchester United being involved in the title race.

Manchester United were 1-0 winners against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on Tuesday night thanks to Marcus Rashford’s added-time winner.

Rashford scored in the third minute of injury time after the England international managed to get on the end of Bruno Fernandes’ long ball.

Manchester United hoisted themselves into second place in the Premier League table to put the pressure on defending Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

The Red Devils will have the chance to lay down a big marker in the title race when Manchester United make the trip to Liverpool FC on 13 January.

Speaking to Amazon Prime about Manchester United challenging their bitter rivals Liverpool FC for the Premier League title this season, Solskjaer said: “There’s no title race after 15 games.

“You can lose the chance of being in the race in the first 10 games of course but play another 15 and get to 30 maybe, then we can start talking about it when we’ve at least played more than half the season.

“The belief is there – they think ‘we can win against anyone, anywhere’. This result is massive for the attitude.”

Manchester United haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013, when Solskjaer’s former manager Sir Alex Ferguson was still in charge of the club.

The Red Devils finished in second place under Mourinho in the 2017-18 season but Manchester United haven’t come close to winning the top-flight crown since Ferguson masterminded his 13th Premier League title.

Manchester United will face a difficult clash against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on New Year’s Day on Friday.

