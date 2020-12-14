Arsene Wenger: Why I felt sorry for Paul Pogba at Man United

Arsene Wenger has admitted that he felt sorry for Paul Pogba after the Manchester United midfielder was benched for their club’s key Champions League clash last week.

The Manchester United midfielder was named amongst Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s substitutes for their crucial Champions League clash at RB Leipzig last week.

Pogba didn’t make the starting XI after his outspoken agent Mino Raiola broke his silence and claimed the France international wants to leave Old Trafford the day before their crunch Champions League tie.

The 27-year-old came off the bench with Manchester United already trailing 3-0 at RB Leipzig before he scored a goal to help Solskjaer’s reduce the deficit to 3-2.

Manchester United were eliminated from the Champions League to leave Solskjaer and his players facing the prospect of a Europe League knockout stage campaign.

The Red Devils boss included Pogba in his starting XI for Manchester United’s goalless draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon.

Former Arsenal manager Wenger admitted that he felt sorry for Pogba after the club-record signing was left out of Solskjaer’s side for the Champions League fixture.

“I believe that you have to explain to a player that no matter what his future plan is, his interest and his job is to perform at the present [club],” Wenger told ESPN’s Caught Offside podcast, as quoted by Metro.

“It’s the best way to prepare your future, to play well in the present.

“When I saw Pogba coming on on Tuesday night at RB Leipzig, I was sorry he didn’t start the game because straight away he made a huge impact.”

Pogba moved back to Manchester United in a club-record £89m deal from Serie A giants Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window under Jose Mourinho.

However, the French midfielder has only won the League Cup and the Europa League since his return to Manchester United.

Manchester United will take on Sheffield United on Thursday night.

