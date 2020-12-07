Patrice Evra has mocked comparisons between Paul Pogba and Donny van de Beek after the French star’s goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 victory over West Ham United on Saturday evening.

The French midfielder has received heavy criticism over the past year or so following his subdued performances in the Manchester United team amid ongoing speculation surrounding his future at Old Trafford.

Bruno Fernandes’ arrival at Manchester United in the January transfer window earlier this year has resulted in Pogba falling down the pecking order under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer despite the 27-year-old being the club’s record signing.

Pogba is also competing with Van de Beek for a starting spot in the Manchester United midfield after the Netherlands international arrived in a £40m deal from Dutch side Ajax in the 2020 summer transfer window.

Given that Fernandes is usually an automatic starter and Solskjaer likes to use Scott McTominay or Fred in a holding role, Pogba and Van de Beek are competing for the final spot in midfield.

Pogba triggered Manchester United’s comeback at West Ham with a brilliant finish from outside the area to cancel out Tomas Soucek’s opener before goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford sealed the three points.

Sky Sports pundit Evra laughed off comparisons between Pogba and Van de Beek, highlight what he believes to be the World Cup winner’s superior quality.

“What a great goal from Paul,” Evra told Sky Sports.

“When people compare him to Van de Beek, it just makes me laugh. Look at that goal.”

Manchester United will travel to Bundesliga side RB Leipzig in their final Champions League group-stage fixture needing a point on Tuesday night, before Solskjaer’s side host Manchester City in the Premier League next Saturday.

