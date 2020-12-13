‘It’s not worked out’: Roy Keane slams Paul Pogba’s poor impact at Man United

Roy Keane has insisted that Manchester United won’t challenge for the Premier League title provided Paul Pogba is at the club.

.

The France international returned to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s line up for Manchester United’s goalless draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday evening.

Pogba was unable to unlock the Manchester City defence in a muted performance from the club-record signing despite impressing in the Champions League mid-week.

The Manchester United midfielder was a second-half substitute to inspire a late rally by the Red Devils in a 3-2 loss to RB Leipzig in the Champions League.

Pogba and his Red Devils team-mates were relegated to the Europa League after failing to secure the necessary point from their trip to the Bundesliga side.

The 27-year-old’s outspoken agent Mino Raiola caused controversy the day before the crunch European tie by claiming Pogba isn’t happy at Manchester United.

Sky Sports pundit Keane slammed Pogba’s lack of desire and work rate, adding that the French midfielder’s return to Old Trafford hasn’t been productive for either party.

“If you think Pogba’s going to get Manchester United winning titles and challenging?” Keane told Sky Sports.

“You keep saying he’s talented but that’s not good without desire or work rate. The guy doesn’t want to run.

“I’m not interested in France, I don’t watch the French games. I’m on about Manchester United and your eyes don’t lie to you. This idea that he wants to be loved?

“His job is to make other people better. That’s his job when you bring him to the club. I remember when he signed I thought it was a great signing but it’s not worked out.

“He can make the team better. De Bruyne, he makes the other players around him better that’s what you’re there for, to big presence at the club. It’s straightforward.

“There comes a point where United have to say now. It’s no big deal players have wanted to leave United before, Daivd Beckham wanted to leave, Peter Schmeichel wanted to leave and these are all legends of the club.

“Pogba wants to leave? Let him go get a few bob in January or the summer, no big deal. If he leaves again Man Utd will survive, trust me.”

Pogba returned to Manchester United in an £89m deal from Serie A side Juventus in the 2016 summer transfer window.

The French star has only won the League Cup and the Europa League since his return to Manchester United.

Pogba has scored 34 times in 172 games over the past five seasons at Manchester United.

