Roy Keane concerned about five problem Man United players

Roy Keane has warned Ole Gunnar Solskjaer that Manchester United will struggle win silverware with his current back four and goalkeeper.

Manchester United played out a goalless draw with Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday evening in a relatively uneventful Manchester derby.

Solskjaer’s side managed to secure a credible point against Manchester City despite exiting the Champions League last week following a 3-2 defeat by Bundesliga side RB Leipzig.

De Gea and Maguire were particularly poor in Manchester United’s loss to the German club as the Red Devils were demoted to the Europa League knockout stage.

Although Manchester United managed to keep a clean sheet against Guardiola’s side, Solskjaer’s team have conceded nine goals in their last five games in all competitions.

Former Manchester United captain Keane remains unconvinced by the Red Devils defence.

“We talk about trust in football, the back four and the goalkeeper are for me still the biggest problems [for Manchester United],” Keane told Sky Sports.

“OK, they did well today but that’s not a back four that will take you places, and that’s a big concern.

“You just don’t know what you’re going to get from Man United right now. That’s not a good sign when you’re not sure what you’re going to get from the team.

“Can you really trust this group to go on a run? The answer is no.”

Manchester United are within touching distance of Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool FC at the top of the Premier League table despite a mixed start to the 2020–21 season.

The 20-time English champions have already conceded 17 goals in 19 games in the Premier League this term, while Solskjaer’s side have only netted 19 times.

Manchester United will make the trip to relegation candidates Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Thursday night before Solskjaer’s side host Leeds United at Old Trafford next Sunday afternoon.

