Roy Keane predicts where Liverpool FC, Man United will finish

Roy Keane believes Manchester United are capable of challenging Liverpool FC for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils hoisted themselves into third place in the Premier League table after Manchester United were 6-2 winners against Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Scott McTominay (2), Bruno Fernandes (2), Victor Lindelof and Daniel James all scored as they secured a resounding home victory for the 20-time English champions.

Manchester United won just their second home game of the Premier League campaign to move Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to within five points of Liverpool FC, having played one game less than the defending champions.

Solskjaer’s men have won six of their last seven Premier League games to climb up the Premier League table.

Manchester United will face Leicester City in their next Premier League fixture on Boxing Day as they look to move into second place in the table with a victory over Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Liverpool FC will welcome Manchester United to Anfield on 17 January in a big game in the context of the Premier League title race.

Former Manchester United captain Keane reckons the Red Devils can challenge Liverpool FC in the Premier League title race this season.

“I think over the last few months they’ve been heavily criticised, particularly over the home record,” Keane told Sky Sports on Sunday.

“I’ve been quite critical of the back four, the goalkeeper, questioning where this team is going, but the name of this game is proving people wrong.

“Maybe, just maybe, this group of players can do that.”

Keane added: “They’ve been winning games, and that’s all you can do. United are in a great position considering how slow they were out of the blocks.

“If United can get their house in order at home, there’s no reason why United can’t stay up there.

“I think Liverpool are still the best, but there’s no reason why United should be fancying their chances in terms of pushing Liverpool.”

Manchester United haven’t lost a Premier League game since a 1-0 loss to Arsenal at Old Trafford back on 1 November.

Crystal Palace and Tottenham Hotspur have also secured victories at Manchester United this term.

The Red Devils haven’t won the Premier League title since 2013.

