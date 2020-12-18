Alex Telles has admitted that he is a huge fan of Bruno Fernandes and says that it’s a “pleasure” to line up with him at Manchester United.

Fernandes has been a big hit at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window earlier this year.

The 26-year-old had scored 12 goals in all competitions for the Red Devils heading into Thursday night’s clash against Sheffield United, and he is widely regarded as one of Manchester United’s most important players.

Telles and Fernandes were bitter rivals during their respective stints at FC Porto and Sporting Lisbon but they now find themselves on the same team.

Telles, who signed for Manchester United from Porto at the end of the summer transfer window, has admitted that he is relishing lining up with Fernandes at Old Trafford.

Speaking in an interview before Manchester United’s clash with Sheffield United, Telles said: “So, me and Bruno have known each other for a while now.

“Bruno has always stood out wherever he played and he is undoubtedly our main player here today.

“We were rivals on the pitch and today we’re team-mates playing in the same team. I’ve said to him that at the time he was quite annoying to play against on the pitch, always wanting to win, obviously.

“He’s a guy with a massive heart and immense quality, it’s there for everybody to see and I don’t need to talk any more about Bruno’s quality.

“It’s a pleasure to play with him. He is a great guy who is always willing to help everybody and he really makes a difference and that’s great.

“When he’s in front of goal or from a free-kick, or penalty, he’s always showing his quality. He’s got a strong mind and personality in his vision and thinking.

“It’s a source of pride and an honour to have someone like this in the team, someone that can help and motivate us in every game.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday with a home clash against Leeds United.

The Red Devils will then take on Everton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night in their final game before Christmas.

