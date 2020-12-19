Andy Cole rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

Andy Cole has ruled out the possibility of Manchester United challenging for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to their 3-2 win at Sheffield United.

Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial sealed the three points for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side and moved them to within five points of Premier League leaders Liverpool FC.

Manchester United can cut the gap to Liverpool FC to just two points if they win their game in hand, and that would place them firmly in the mix for the title.

However, Red Devils legend Cole does not believe that Manchester United are equipped to win the Premier League crown this season, and he reckons they will not challenge for the title quite yet.

Speaking in an interview with The Target Men podcast, Cole said: “Manchester United are definitely not contenders for winning the Premier League this season.

“I still think the club are a few years away from realistically competing to win the Premier League. I think the priority for Manchester United at the moment is to qualify for the Champions League and to hope to have a good cup run in a domestic competition.

“The pressure really is on for Manchester United to finish in the top four and qualify for the Champions League on a consistent basis again, which is maybe hard to say after the years of success with Sir Alex Ferguson.

“Qualifying for the Champions League has to become the norm and the minimal expectation again before the club can move forwards.

“The best players want to play in the Champions League and without that consistency, there’s not enough clarity to build a squad signing the best players and keeping the best players.

“It’s been one step forwards and two steps back in recent years.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils have not won the Premier League crown since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

