‘Not good enough’: Bruno Fernandes makes honest admission to Man United fans

Bruno Fernandes has taken to social media to admit that Manchester United were simply “not good enough” as they were dumped out of the Champions League on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils suffered a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig in Germany as they failed to reach the knockout phase of Europe’s elite club competition.

Manchester United have been in good form in the Premier League in recent weeks, having won their last four games on the spin in the top flight, but they have fallen behind in many of their most recent outings.

Their defeat by RB Leipzig this week means that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side will compete in the Europa League next year.

Fernandes, who scored from the spot and played the full 90 minutes against RB Leipzig on Tuesday night, took to Instagram to admit his disappointment at the result.

Writing on the photo-sharing app, Fernandes said: “Not good enough from us, we have to do much better to represent a such big club and specially playing in the @championsleague with big teams!”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Saturday night with a crunch clash against derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils head into this weekend’s round of games a point ahead of Pep Guardiola’s side in the table.

