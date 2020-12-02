Rio Ferdinand tells three Man United stars to learn from Edinson Cavani

Rio Ferdinand says he wants to see Anthony Martial, Marcus Rashford and Mason Greenwood all learn from Edinson Cavani at Manchester United this season.

Cavani has been settling in well to life at Old Trafford since having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer after his contract at Paris Saint-Germain expired.

The Uruguayan forward scored twice and made an assist as Manchester United came from behind to secure a 3-2 win over Southampton at St Mary’s at the weekend.

At 33 years old, Cavani brings a wealth of experience to the Manchester United attacking line-up, although he is yet to start a game in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

Former Manchester United defender Ferdinand says he wants to see the likes of Martial, Rashford and Greenwood do what they can to learn from Cavani at the club this season.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ferdinand said: “The amount that Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial will learn off this guy and his movement alone is unbelievable.

“It’s worth having him just for that to improve these boys but they’ve got to be willing to learn. They’ve got to want to learn.

“They’ve got to look at Edinson Cavani and say: ‘I want that in my game. How am I going to do that? Analysis man at the club can you give me some videos of Cavani’s movement?’

“That’s the type of stuff you’ve got to do to improve. Self-analyse, self-reflect. Look a yourself. Who can I learn from? He’s the man.

“Over 200 goals at PSG listen, he knows what to do. I’d be tapping into that massively.”

Manchester United will take on Cavani’s former club Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League at Old Trafford on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils will then switch their attentions towards Premier League affairs and their trip to West Ham United this weekend.

Manchester United are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table.

