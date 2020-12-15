David De Gea rates Man United’s Premier League title hopes

David De Gea has claimed that Manchester United could be able to challenge for the Premier League title this season despite their stuttering form.

The Red Devils played out a dour goalless draw with bitter local rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford on Saturday night as they dropped points for the first time in four outings in the top flight.

Manchester United currently find themselves in eighth place in the Premier League table and five points off top spot – although Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have played a game less than leaders Tottenham Hotspur.

The Red Devils will attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they travel to take on Sheffield United away from home on Thursday night.

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea believes that the Red Devils remain in the hunt for the title this season and has called on his team-mates to start finding some more consistent form.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, De Gea said: “Today we looked very well, very strong.

“Now I think this year the Premier League is very open, many teams are fighting for the title, so we have to dream. We have to believe that we can win the Premier League this year and go for it.

“It’s a very strange season. To be honest, there’s many teams there fighting for the top place, so I think we need to be very focused every game and try to win the Premier League.”

Manchester United have not won the Premier League title since their famous final triumph under Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013.

