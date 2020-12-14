Louis van Gaal: What I really think of Donny van de Beek at Man United

Louis van Gaal has questioned Donny van de Beek’s decision to sign for Manchester United from Ajax in the summer transfer window.

The Red Devils moved to bolster their midfield options by bringing the Netherlands international to Old Trafford in the summer window as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer added to his squad.

Van de Beek is competing with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for a regular spot in the Manchester United team this season and he has only started a total of two Premier League games so far this term.

Former Manchester United manager Van Gaal is a keen admirer of Van de Beek but he is not sure that he made the right decision in signing for the Red Devils in the summer.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Van Gaal said: “I hope his time will come, but I don’t think he made a good choice.

“I said that right away. If you have Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes, what position should Van de Beek be in?

“He doesn’t have the qualities of Pogba and Fernandes. And now you see that Pogba often doesn’t start. Where should Van de Beek play then?

“I think you could have seen that beforehand. There are so many teams, which could have done better justice to him, also in the top. He is a boy with many qualities.”

Van de Beek did not feature for Manchester United during their dire goalless draw with Manchester City in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils will get back to action in the Premier League when they take on Sheffield United away from home on Thursday night.

They will then play Leeds United at Old Trafford in their final top-flight game before Christmas.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip