Donny van de Beek questioned about Man United move

Johnny Heitinga has questioned whether Donny van de Beek made the right decision in signing for Manchester United in the summer transfer window.

The Dutch midfielder opted to leave Ajax and sign for the Red Devils as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer moved to bolster his midfield options at Old Trafford.

However, Van de Beek has found his first-team opportunities at Old Trafford to be limited so far this season.

The midfielder has only started two games in the Premier League this term as he competes with the likes of Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba for a spot in the starting line-up.

Van de Beek, 23, will be hoping to hold down a more regular fixture in the first team in the coming weeks and months as he bids to help Manchester United mount a Premier League title challenge.

However, former Netherlands star Heitinga is not sure whether the midfielder made the right decision in opting to leave Ajax for Manchester United.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the Daily Mail, Heitinga said: “He has had an impact when coming on.

“I have doubts that he made the right decision in going to Manchester United because they have top quality midfielders – [Paul] Pogba, Bruno Fernandes.

“He has to get used to the speed of play, the fitness. It’s tough, it’s intense in the Premier League, the Dutch league can’t be compared.

“Frenkie de Jong is playing at Barcelona, Matthijs de Ligt is at Juventus, Hakim Ziyech is playing for Chelsea, so Donny was part of a team and now he has to do it by himself.

“It’s not easy when you see the midfielders at Manchester United to play them out of the team. I’m in doubt if he made the right decision to make that move.

“I’m a little bit worried about his development because he isn’t playing many games. At his age, he needs to play games. This is not good for his development.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Thursday night when they travel to Sheffield United. They will then host Leeds United at Old Trafford on Sunday.

MORE: Latest Manchester United news and views

MORE: Football transfer rumours and gossip