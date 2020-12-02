Gary Neville: What I really think of Edinson Cavani at Man United

Gary Neville has lavished praise on Edinson Cavani following his impressive impact at Manchester United since joining in the summer.

The Uruguay international signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer at the end of the summer window and has been catching the eye with a number of substitute appearances for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Cavani came off the bench at half-time to help inspire Manchester United to a comeback win against Southampton on Sunday, scoring two goals and set up the other as the Red Devils claimed a 3-2 comeback win.

The 33-year-old will now be hoping that he has done enough to convince Solskjaer that he is worthy of a starting spot in the Manchester United team, as he is yet to feature from the start in the Premier League this term.

Former Manchester United star Neville has been highly impressed by what he has seen from Cavani in a Red Devils shirt so far this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Neville said: “The interesting thing about his [first] goal, Cavani is one of the best at it, he has been for years.

“He did it against England in making that run in and around the near post. He does it all the time. He is always there, making that movement across defenders.

“As it comes to [Bruno] Fernandes, Manchester United have four players in this area, but the one that is on the move is the goalscorer, the one with the instinct.”

Neville referred back to Cavani’s debut for United against Chelsea in October as evidence of how he executes the near-post run so well.

“I talked about the near-post run and his first touch in English football is from a corner. He goes across the near post – which he will do every single time, you know it is coming.

“Against Southampton when the ball went out wide to the left, you are thinking Cavani is going to go in. You can’t believe Southampton, with three players around him, have not gone body-to-body to manage the run.

“As he runs in, he is one of the best in the business at it. Cavani has been doing it for years.”

Cavani will be hoping to start his first Premier League game for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on West Ham United in London on Saturday.

Before that, Manchester United will host PSG in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

