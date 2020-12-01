Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singles out Edinson Cavani after Man United win

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer singled out Edinson Cavani for special praise after the 33-year-old helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-2 win over Southampton on Sunday.

The Uruguay international came off the bench at half-time for the Red Devils and scored two goals and made an assist to help Manchester United to come from behind and claim a thrilling win at St Mary’s.

Cavani has been adapting well to life at Old Trafford since having signed for Manchester United on a free transfer in the summer window following his release by Paris Saint-Germain.

The striker has now scored three goals and made one assist in the Premier League for Solskjaer’s side, despite Cavani being yet to start a game for the Red Devils in the top flight.

The former PSG star will be hoping that his fine performance on Sunday will earn him a first Premier League start of the season when Manchester United take on West Ham United away from home next weekend.

And Red Devils boss Solskjaer has admitted that he was thrilled by what he saw from Cavani on Sunday.

Speaking in an interview quoted by the London Evening Standard, Solskjaer said: “I thought we played well all day. We created some big chances.

“Of course they have the quality of James Ward-Prowse, which is always difficult to defend against, so coming in at half-time we have to make changes and Edinson made a great impact.

“We know he [Cavani] is one of the cleverest and best movers in the box, he can peel off you, get in front of you. Sometimes it works for you and he certainly had an impact today.”

Solskjaer continued: “He’s got all the attributes of a top-class footballer and human being.

“He’s had a great career, scored goals wherever he has been.

“He’s so professional, meticulous with his preparation, with his recovery, what he does at mealtimes, before the game, during the game, so I was surprised that he didn’t have his boots ready when the second half started!”

Manchester United are in Champions League action on Wednesday night when they host Cavani’s former club PSG at Old Trafford.

