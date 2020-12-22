Luke Shaw makes honest admission about Bruno Fernandes at Man United

Luke Shaw has admitted that Manchester United may have become too reliant on Bruno Fernandes this season.

The Portugal international has developed into one of the Red Devils’ most important players since having signed for the club from Sporting Lisbon in the January transfer window.

Fernandes has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United first team this season and he has scored nine goals and made five assists in 13 Premier League games this term.

The 26-year-old scored twice and made an assist in Manchester United’s 6-2 thrashing of Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Manchester United will be hoping to see more from Fernandes in the coming weeks and months as they bid to challenge for the title this season.

Red Devils defender Shaw has talked up the influence Fernandes has had at Old Trafford this season, but also says that he and his team-mates need to be careful not to become over-reliant on him.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Shaw said: “I think even in our squad now we have unbelievable players.

“But of course Bruno, the fact he came in midway through the season, to adapt that quickly to the Premier League… it doesn’t surprise me because you could tell he was going to be special with his confidence and aura.

“He wants to improve himself and improve the team. That’s helped us because we were in a bad state when he came in.

“He’s very important to our team now and everything goes through him. We as a team need to take some pressure off him because he’s doing a lot.

“Of course he likes doing a lot but us as other players need to step up as well.

“Sometimes it looks like if Bruno doesn’t play well we struggle so we need to improve that and have more players stepping up to the plate.”

Fernandes will be expecting to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on Everton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

