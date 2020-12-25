Gary Neville admits these two Man United stars are irreplaceable

Bruno Fernandes and Harry Maguire are irreplaceable in the Manchester United team, according to Gary Neville.

Fernandes is widely regarded as Manchester United’s most important player following his bright start to life at Old Trafford since signing for the Red Devils back in January.

The Portugal international is usually one of the first names on the team sheet for the Red Devils, and he has already scored nine goals and made five assists in the Premier League this season.

Maguire has also been a constant presence in the Manchester United team since having signed for the Red Devils from Leicester City in the summer transfer window in 2019.

The 27-year-old has started all 13 of Manchester United’s games in the Premier League this season and has scored once for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men.

Former Manchester United star Neville has now underlined his belief that the duo are the two players that the Red Devils simply cannot do without.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Neville said: “They are the two players who I think are irreplaceable.

“Fernandes is irreplaceable, they are a way off without him. He’s a vital piece of the jigsaw.

“Maguire, I think, you’d know if he was missing. My gut feeling is that they they would miss him enormously.

“I know some people say he’s not the best defender in the league, that he’s not done brilliantly since he came for £80m, but he’s a big presence in the heart of the defence.

“He’s good on the ball, he’s composed and he’s good in the air. He doesn’t make a lot of mistakes, sometimes he gets caught but he’s a good centre back, a really good centre back and a big presence in that team.

“Him and Fernandes, I’m not sure they can [rest them] at this moment in time because Ole hasn’t got the luxury to lose a game unfortunately.”

Both Maguire and Fernandes will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Boxing Day.

The Red Devils will then host Wolves in their next Premier League game on 29 December.

