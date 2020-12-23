Gary Neville predicts where Man United will finish this season

Gary Neville does not believe that Manchester United have what it takes to win the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils have been in good domestic form in recent weeks and they have won four of their last five games in the top flight to move up into third place in the Premier League table.

Manchester United are currently five points behind leaders Liverpool FC in the Premier League table but they can cut that gap down to just two points if they win their game in hand.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men will be focusing on their domestic form in the coming weeks and months after they were relegated to the Europa League following their failure to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

The hectic festive period will present Manchester United with the chance to build some further momentum in the Premier League and lay down a marker for the rest of the campaign.

Although Neville has been impressed by Manchester United’s recent good form, the former Red Devils defender does not expect to see them win the title this season.

Speaking on his Sky Sports podcast, Neville said: “Their form is really good.

“They are scoring goals and coming back in matches, they played well [against Leeds]. Big game against Leicester on Boxing Day.

“But there’s something not right. But when you look at where they are in the league and they can go two points behind Liverpool… if you had said at the start of the season that they would be in a position to go two points behind Liverpool with a game in hand coming into Christmas you would’ve absolutely snapped anyone’s hand off.

“Everyone thought City and Liverpool were way ahead and for Manchester United it was about potentially trying to closing the gap.

“But no one thought they would ever be in a position to be so close but they’ll end up second in the league if they can win win their game in hand.

“And it doesn’t feel like Manchester United have played like that. There’s been talk of the manager’s job, obviously going out of Europe was a big problem, the performances at times have been horrible, first-half performances in many games have been terrible.

“You just watch them and think there isn’t a team there emerging that you think can challenge for the title.

“My gut feeling is still to say that. I don’t think Manchester United are going to win the league.

“But what I am is surprised, it’s bizarre where they are considering that probably a couple of weeks ago you were thinking this could be difficult, this could be a challenging period coming into Christmas. But it’s looking a little bit rosier.”

Manchester United travel to Everton in the League Cup quarter-finals on Wednesday night.

