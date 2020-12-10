Jamie Carragher believes that Manchester United should sell Paul Pogba after the latest comments from his agent Mino Raiola.

Raiola this week sparked fresh debate about Pogba’s situation at Old Trafford by claiming that the midfielder is not happy at Manchester United.

Pogba’s situation at the club has been a relentless talking point over the last few months and the midfielder’s agent has now further fuelled the uncertainty about his future.

Former Liverpool FC star Carragher has not been at all impressed by the way that both Raiola and Pogba have handled the situation, and he has advised Manchester United to sell the midfielder.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports, as quoted by Metro, Carragher said: “Get rid! I’ve been saying this for 12 months. The most overrated player I’ve ever seen in my life!

“I think the two of them are a disgrace. We’ll all look at the agent now and ask Pogba what he thinks.

“Agents in this day and age, they are not just agents, they are a parent, a best friend, a financial adviser, they book holidays, they go away with each other.

“Those two will be like that (crosses fingers). He will be Pogba’s best mate. So Pogba will be well aware of what was going to come out of his mouth. And if he wasn’t, he should sack his agent.

“It’s very, very simple. That’s all that needs to happen. I mean I don’t know where he is going to go… who’s going to have him? I don’t get it?”

Pogba was unable to prevent Manchester United from suffering a 3-2 defeat by RB Leipzig on Tuesday night as they crashed out of the Champions League.

The World Cup winning midfielder has scored one goal in eight Premier League games for the Red Devils so far this term.

He will be hoping to feature when Manchester United take on Manchester City in the derby at Old Trafford on Saturday.

