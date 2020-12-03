Juan Mata has admitted that he has been highly impressed by the professionalism shown by Edinson Cavani since his summer move to Manchester United.

The Uruguay international signed for the Red Devils at the end of the most recent window on a free transfer after the expiration of his contract at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani has made a solid start to his career at Old Trafford, and despite being yet to start a game in the Premier League this season, he has proven his worth on numerous occasions.

The 33-year-old came off the bench at half-time to inspire Manchester United to a thrilling comeback against Southampton at the weekend as he scored two goals and set up the other for the Red Devils.

Mata has now revealed that former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera – who played with Cavani at PSG – spoke to him about the Uruguay forward’s talent before his switch to Old Trafford was confirmed.

Speaking in an interview quoted by Metro, Mata said: “He [Herrera] called me and told me, ‘I think Edinson is going to go to your club, you will see he’s a top guy, a top professional. And I know you will help him.’

“So since Edinson has arrived, I try to answer the questions he has about the club or the dressing room.

“I can help to translate when he wants to communicate with people in the club, in the staff.

“And since he’s here, as Ander said, I can see how focused he is, his professionalism.

“Edinson has done a lot of things in football and he remains very humble. And it’s great to have him. He brings his experience, he will bring a lot of goals.”

Cavani has scored three goals and made one assist in five Premier League games so far this season – but all of his appearances in the top flight have come from the bench.

He will be hoping to start his first Premier League game for Manchester United when the Red Devils take on West Ham United on Saturday.

