Phil Neville rates Man United’s Premier League title chances

Phil Neville believes that Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer this season.

The Red Devils moved up into second place in the Premier League table on Tuesday night thanks to their 1-0 victory over Wolves in the top flight at Old Trafford as they continued their recent good run of form.

That result left them just two points behind leaders Liverpool FC in the table ahead of the Reds’ clash with Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Manchester United have been showing some encouraging signs of progress this season in the Premier League under Solskjaer as they look to better their third-placed finish from last term.

Now, former Manchester United defender Neville has explained why he thinks that the Red Devils have what it takes to challenge Liverpool FC at the top of the table this season.

Speaking on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday night, Neville said: “I think they can [challenge for the title].

“I think what you’ve got to do when you’re looking at a title race is look at the competition.

“Liverpool are out in front and rightly so, I think they’re the best team in the country.

“But there is no other team that is actually grasping to go and challenge Liverpool.

“Chelsea have slipped up, Tottenham have slipped up recently, Everton are up there who are in really good form.

“Apart from that, Manchester City are just climbing. United are in this title race if they keep to this level of performance.

“They’re playing better football, they’re entertaining, they’re starting to win at home. They’ve got a big squad, they’re scoring goals.

“There’s no reason why they can’t sustain this. Ole has spoken about them being more robust – you can see that, the last 20 minutes you could just smell that they started to believe something might happen.

“That’s what the best teams have. They’ve got to sustain that, keep that level of consistency but I do think they can maintain that for the rest of the season and challenge Liverpool who at this moment of time have got injuries and could slip up.”

Manchester United will look to continue their recent good form in the Premier League when they host Aston Villa at Old Trafford in their next top flight game on Friday.

The Red Devils will then take on Manchester City in the League Cup semi-finals on 6 January.

