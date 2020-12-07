Michael Owen lavished praise on Mason Greenwood following his brilliant goal in Manchester United’s 3-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday night.

The Red Devils fell behind in the first half at the London Stadium and failed to click into gear before the break.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer opted to introduce both Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at half-time in east London and the pair both had a telling impact.

Fernandes set up Paul Pogba for Manchester United’s equaliser, and Rashford netted the Red Devils’ third goal after Greenwood’s excellent finish.

Greenwood put Manchester United 2-1 up with a stunning turn and shot from inside the box as the Red Devils took control of the game.

Former Manchester United and Liverpool FC star Owen was highly impressed by what he saw from Greenwood against West Ham on Saturday.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, as quoted by Metro, Owen said: “He’s a great finisher, he always has been.

“It’s the most technically difficult chance and his two touches were immense. It’s a sensational goal.”

Greenwood has scored four goals and made one assist in 12 games in all competitions for Manchester United this season.

The Red Devils are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face RB Leipzig in their last group game.

