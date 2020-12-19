Michael Owen replies when asked if Man United can win the title

Michael Owen says that Manchester United will be able to challenge for the Premier League title this season – as long as they can keep Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes in their team.

The Red Devils moved up into sixth place in the Premier League table on Thursday night thanks to a 3-2 victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial wrapped up the three points for the visitors and left the Red Devils just five points behind leaders Liverpool FC with a game in hand.

If Manchester United win the game in hand they have over most of their rivals, they will be just two points off top spot in the table.

With the Red Devils having been in good domestic form recently, they have been tipped as being able to challenge for the title this season.

Former Manchester United star Owen feels that the Red Devils could well be one of a number of contenders for the top flight crown this season.

Asked if they can win the title this season, Owen said on Amazon Prime Video: “Well they can (win the league). There’s a few teams that can.

“The only way they can is by getting their best players on the pitch.

“If you’ve got Pogba and Fernandes in your squad you can’t win the title if they’re in the stands. You’ve got these unbelievable players you’ve spent millions on, the only way you will win the title is with your best players playing

“If you take two or three out, then they’re an OK team. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has to keep finding a way of getting Pogba, Fernandes and Rashford playing together – how they haven’t kept them together is unbelievable.”

Manchester United will host Leeds United in the Premier League on Sunday in their final top-flight game before Christmas.

