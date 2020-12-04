Paul Scholes points to positives after Man United’s loss to PSG

Paul Scholes praised Manchester United for producing an “excellent” performance despite their 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

The Red Devils fell behind early on when Neymar finished off a sweeping counter-attack, but Marcus Rashford’s deflected shot restored parity.

Manchester United had chances to go 2-1 up, but PSG ultimately ended up putting the game to bed thanks to goals from Marquinhos and Neymar in the second half, after Fred had been sent off for a second bookable offence.

Former Manchester United star Scholes felt that there were plenty of positives for the Red Devils to take from the game, despite the disappointment of the defeat.

Speaking to BT Sport after the final whistle, Scholes said: “United have paid for their missed chances.

“[Anthony] Martial’s chances were the ones, anything on target is a goal. He is struggling for goals at the minute. Martial will know, he doesn’t need telling, he should score.”

He added: “I think he [Ole Gunnar Solskjaer] will be pleased with the whole performance. Yes, the result wasn’t what he wanted but it was an excellent performance.”

Manchester United will now attempt to get back to winning ways in the Premier League when they take on West Ham United away from home on Saturday.

The Red Devils, who finished in third place in the table last term, have won their last three games on the spin in the top flight as they aim to move closer to the top four.

