Paul Scholes replies when asked if Man United can challenge for the title

Paul Scholes believes that Manchester United have what it takes to challenge for the Premier League title this season.

The Red Devils returned to winning ways in the top flight on Thursday night when they sealed a 3-2 victory at basement club Sheffield United thanks to goals from Marcus Rashford (2) and Anthony Martial.

The win lifted Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men into sixth place in the table and left them five points behind leaders Liverpool FC heading into this weekend’s round of games.

Manchester United have won seven of their 12 games in the Premier League this season and if they win their game in hand, they will be just two points off top spot.

Former Red Devils star Scholes believes that Manchester United are capable of challenging for the title this season and he was impressed by most of their performance at Bramall Lane on Thursday night.

Asked directly if he thinks Manchester United can challenge for the Premier League this season, Scholes told Amazon Prime Video: “Yeah you have to think so and at times tonight they were fantastic.

“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] this year I think he’s changed formation a lot of times, changed personnel a lot.

“We spoke before about those five games last season where they didn’t change the team, it was virtually this team tonight apart from the left-back and the goalkeeper, it was a 4-2-3-1, it really suited them.

“I was excited for this season, it’s not quite worked out as I would have expected, but now I think he’s finally found the right way of playing.

“That two in midfield is the only position I’d think about changing every now and again, that [Nemanja] Matic one. He’s got Fred, he’s got [Scott] McTominay, he can do that. I thought Paul Pogba was fantastic tonight in that position and it’s a formation that really suits the team.

“Fernandes in that No10 role feeding Martial, Rashford and [Mason] Greenwood – how exciting is that? Three of the best, quickest finishers around Europe when they get chances.

“I think the biggest problem is getting possession of the ball with them two [midfielders], getting control of the game. Pogba and Matic need to control the game if Fernandes is going to be involved. Once them two get control of the game United are off and flying. And it helps the centre-halves as well.

“I think if they can keep nine or 10 players fit for the next 26 games – which I know is a big ask – I think they’ll be there or thereabouts.

“We did see a slight drop-off in performance when two or three subs came on, so that tells me there are probably 12 or 13 players that are good enough, keeping them fit is going to be difficult.

“But I think tonight they’ve found a real way of playing, an exciting way of playing. Twenty-six games, they might be thereabouts.”

Manchester United will return to Premier League action on Sunday when they host Leeds United at Old Trafford in their final top-flight game before Christmas.

