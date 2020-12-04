OIe Gunnar Solskjaer delivers injury update for Man United fans on Marcus Rashford

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Marcus Rashford is continuing to struggle with a shoulder injury after he was forced off during Manchester United’s defeat by PSG on Wednesday night.

Rashford scored Manchester United’s goal in their 3-1 defeat by the French side in the first half, but he had to come off in the 74th minute at Old Trafford due to the shoulder issue.

The England international has been a key player for Manchester United this season, with the forward having scored nine goals and made four assists in all competitions for the Red Devils.

Manchester United are due to take on West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday evening, and Solskjaer has admitted that he is not sure whether the forward will be fit for the game or not.

Speaking to BT Sport after Wednesday night’s defeat, Solskjaer said: “It’s just niggling him, that shoulder injury.

“Let’s see how quickly he can recover. Let’s hope he can be ready for the West Ham game. But we don’t know.”

Manchester United head into their clash against West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday having won their last three games on the spin in the English top flight.

The Red Devils currently find themselves in ninth place in the table, but they have a game in hand on many of their rivals in the top flight.

