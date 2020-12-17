Louis Saha has admitted that he has been left “baffled” by Paul Pogba’s situation at Manchester United.

The French midfielder’s future at Old Trafford has once again been put into the spotlight this month after his agent Mino Raiola publicly claimed that the World Cup winner is unhappy at the club.

Pogba’s situation at Manchester United has been a relatively constant source of uncertainty since he re-signed for the Red Devils from Juventus in the summer of 2016.

The 27-year-old has only started six of Manchester United’s 11 games in the Premier League this season and has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this term.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the former Juventus midfielder, but ex-Manchester United forward Saha has admitted that he has been left totally perplexed by the situation.

Speaking in an interview with GentingBet, as quoted by Metro, Saha said: “I’m baffled with the situation with Paul Pogba.

“I really love Pogba, he’s someone I consider highly, but this communication is a joke.

“I was shocked and I can’t believe something like this happened because this (RB Leipzig) game was so important for United.

“I’m not speaking as a fan, I’m speaking about Manchester United in general, you think that it’s a big game, going into the last 16.

“You need that focus, but the focus was on one player. This is unbelievable, the headlines were about Pogba because of the agent – it wasn’t even Pogba who said anything.

“I can’t understand how these things can happen. This is absolutely against the interests of the club.

“I can’t believe that Paul knew about it, I just can’t believe it.”

Pogba will be hoping to feature for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a trip to Sheffield United on Thursday night.

The Red Devils will then take on Leeds United at home on Sunday in their final Premier League game before Christmas.

