Roy Keane issues advice to Man United midfielder Scott McTominay

Roy Keane says he has been impressed by the development of Scott McTominay at Manchester United in recent months but he would like to see the midfielder get forward more.

McTominay produced an impressive man of the match performance on Sunday as he scored two goals and made an assist in Manchester United’s 6-2 victory over Leeds United in the Premier League at Old Trafford.

The Scot has been a regular fixture in the Manchester United team this season, making 11 appearances in the Premier League for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

The 24-year-old has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils so far this term and he will be hoping to continue his development in the coming weeks and months.

Former Manchester United captain Keane was impressed by what he saw from McTominay on Sunday afternoon, and the ex-Republic of Ireland international offered some fresh advice for the midfielder.

Speaking on Sky Sports after Sunday’s game, Keane said: “He’s 24, he’s mature and he’s a good shape, he’s played a lot of games at the top level, he’s played in one or two different roles as well for the national team.

“Your first option for a midfielder is always can I pass it forward? I think he needs to do more of that, it was obviously a nice day for him, it’s a big pitch, Leeds were going man-for-man and gave him that opportunity.

“We see a lot of teams it’s about possession and tippy-tappy football but as a midfielder, if there’s space in front of you, just run.

“Soccer’s a running game and we saw that today, it was a perfect game for him – plenty of space and he kept it simple and the kid’s maturing very, very well I do like the look of him.

“He’ll probably need to improve more of course on his stats and goals but his role in the team generally has been protecting a back four that is kind of dodgy, well is dodgy.”

Manchester United are in League Cup action on Wednesday night when they travel to take on Everton in the quarter-finals.

After that, the Red Devils will play Leicester City away from home in the Premier League on Saturday 26 December.

