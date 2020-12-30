Ole Gunnar Solskjaer drops hint about Edinson Cavani’s Man United future

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has hinted that Manchester United are already thinking about the possibility of extending Edinson Cavani’s contract by another year.

The Uruguay international has been settling into life at Old Trafford after having signed for the Red Devils on a free transfer in the summer following his release by Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani, 33, signed a one-year contract with the Red Devils in a deal that also allows Manchester United the option to extend his deal by a further year.

Solskjaer has been delighted by the impact that Cavani has had at Old Trafford and he has hinted that he is already thinking about taking up the option to extend his contract by a further 12 months.

Asked whether Manchester United are thinking about keeping Cavani for another year, Solskjaer replied: “At the moment he looks like he has a few years left in him so I wouldn’t say anything else.

“He’s been a great influence and has made a great impact since he’s come here, let’s just focus on improving everyone as well.

“He’s got a few years left in him.”

Solskjaer also insisted that he considers Cavani to be one of a number of “starters” in the Manchester United squad.

He continued: “He’s definitely a starter. You don’t classify a player of that quality as anything else. We’ve got plenty of starters, more than 11 starters.

“When you’re at Man United you should believe in yourself and trust yourself. I trust him, I trust all my players and we’ve got good competition for places.

“He’ll probably start more games than he will not start.”

Cavani will be hoping to be involved for Manchester United when the Red Devils return to Premier League action with a home clash against Aston Villa on New Year’s Day (Friday).

