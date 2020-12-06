Ole Gunnar Solskjaer: Man United players must learn from summer signing

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has told his Manchester United squad that they must look to learn from Edinson Cavani following his transfer to Old Trafford.

Cavani signed for the Red Devils on deadline day in October on a free transfer after he was released by Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season.

The Uruguay international has already proved a top performer for the Red Devils since his transfer to Old Trafford, and he has produced a number of solid displays for Solskjaer’s side.

The 33-year-old has made two starts in the Champions League for the Red Devils and had already scored three goals in the Premier League heading into this weekend’s clash against West Ham United.

Solskjaer has been delighted by the attitude shown by Cavani since his switch to Old Trafford and he feels as though the former PSG star has been setting an excellent example for the rest of his squad.

Speaking in an interview with Sky Sports before the clash with West Ham, Solskjaer said: “I hope he will help them in many ways.

“First of all, by the way he lives his life and the example he shows through being as professional as he is, in terms of how he has looked after himself throughout his career.

“But also on the pitch, of course. They’ve got to look at his movement and the way he plays as a centre forward, how he runs off shoulders, how he comes to feet, how he gets into the box to score goals.

“He’s a different type to all three of them and he’s got different qualities. But as a striker I always enjoyed learning from other players, whether it was Becks, Giggsy, Andy Cole or Ruud van Nistelrooy.

“What attributes do they have that I can get better at? How can I learn from them? Edinson is someone the others have to learn from.”

Manchester United are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face RB Leipzig in their final group game.

