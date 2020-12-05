Gary Neville singled out Mason Greenwood for special praise after the forward helped to fire Manchester United to a 3-1 win at West Ham United on Saturday night.

Manchester United headed into the game looking to return to winning ways after the disappointment of their 3-1 loss to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League in midweek.

The Hammers started brightly at the London Stadium, and they took the lead in the 38th minute when Tomas Soucek poked home from close range.

West Ham United dominated the opening exchanges and could have made it 2-0 on a number of occasions, but they ended up going in level at half-time.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer introduced Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford at half-time in a bid to change the game.

And Paul Pogba fired home a sumptuous curling equaliser in the 65th minute after being fed by Bruno Fernandes.

Mason Greenwood then put Manchester United 2-1 up with a superb turn and shot as the Red Devils turned the game on its head.

Juan Mata’s excellent through-ball set up Marcus Rashford for Manchester United’s third goal in the 78th minute.

Former Manchester United defender Neville was highly impressed by what he saw from Pogba for the equaliser.

Speaking during his Sky Sports commentary over footage of Pogba’s goal, Neville said: “I was just about to say that the best pass of the day has come from the goalkeeper [Dean Henderson]. What a ball that is – it bends all the way around.

“It’s a fantastic hit from Paul Pogba. It’s a fantastic finish by Paul Pogba, his best moment of the match.”

Then, after Greenwood had put Manchester United ahead, Neville added: “This is what they do. They go behind, they’re scabby. And then the individuals like Paul Pogba and Mason Greenwood – they’ve got star quality.

“Alex Telles just plays it in and he’s the best finisher at the club, Mason Greenwood.

“That is class. The first touch… every time I watch him I feel [like] it’s Robin van Persie. The power on the strike beats the goalkeeper.”

Manchester United will return to Champions League action on Tuesday night when they travel to face RB Leipzig.

After that, the Red Devils will take on derby rivals Manchester City at Old Trafford in their next Premier League game on Saturday next weekend.

